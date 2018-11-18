Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 25964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $217.52 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

