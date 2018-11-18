Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) a $60.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

ARNA opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.89. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 26.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 452.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 370.5% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 447,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

