Negative Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Stock Price

Media stories about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s score:

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 3,011,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $356.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $61.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 28.98%. On average, research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Negative Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Stock Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/negative-media-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-tencent-holding-adr-tcehy-stock-price.html.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.