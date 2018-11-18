NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised NESTLE S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $259.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

