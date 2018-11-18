Neural Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,268.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $95,268.00 and approximately $9,521.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Neural Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00138955 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00213975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.15 or 0.09855594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,098,150,010 tokens. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

