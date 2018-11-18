Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.98. 832,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,720. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54, a PEG ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,121.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,361. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 571.3% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 111,896 shares in the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.