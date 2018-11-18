Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact EASYJET PLC/S (ESYJY) Stock Price

Media stories about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been trending neutral on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

