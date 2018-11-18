Nevro Corp (NVRO) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nevro were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nevro by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nevro by 65.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Nevro by 23.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Nevro by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 325,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,951,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nevro by 66.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,153,000 after purchasing an additional 543,401 shares during the period.

NVRO stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of -0.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

