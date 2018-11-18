New Dimension Resources (NDR) Stock Price Down 9.1%

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 132,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 45,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Savant Lake gold project covering an area of 83.5 square kilometers located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

