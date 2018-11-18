New Ulm Telecom (NULM) vs. Frontier Communications (FTR) Financial Survey

New Ulm Telecom (OTCMKTS:NULM) and Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of New Ulm Telecom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Ulm Telecom and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Ulm Telecom N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications -16.69% -2.35% -0.22%

Dividends

New Ulm Telecom pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Frontier Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Frontier Communications pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Ulm Telecom and Frontier Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Ulm Telecom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications $9.13 billion 0.05 -$1.80 billion ($3.79) -1.03

New Ulm Telecom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Ulm Telecom and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Ulm Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 4 4 0 0 1.50

Frontier Communications has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 48.32%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than New Ulm Telecom.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats New Ulm Telecom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Ulm Telecom Company Profile

New Ulm Telecom, Inc., a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and telecommunications businesses. It offers local services that enable end-user customers to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and access services to other telecommunications carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; email and managed services, such as Web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; toll and long-distance services, including directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; and directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services, as well as sales and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories under the TechTrends Wireless brand name through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 21,954 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Ulm, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as in the rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota; and the community of Aurelia, Iowa, as well as rural areas surrounding Aurelia. It also operates multiple Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable television services systems in Minnesota comprising the cities of Cologne, Courtland, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Mayer, New Germany, New Ulm, Plato, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Sleepy Eye, and Springfield; and 1 IPTV system in Aurelia, Iowa serving approximately 10,346 customers. New Ulm Telecom, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 4.9 million customers and 3.9 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

