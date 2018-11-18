Nexo Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002165 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bitbns and DDEX. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $68.01 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00142661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00223697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.69 or 0.10193527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bitbns, YoBit, Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

