Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NXST traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 889,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,479. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $602,019.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $82,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370 shares in the company, valued at $30,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,075 shares of company stock worth $2,048,809. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

