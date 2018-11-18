NEXT (NXT) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have GBX 6,050 ($79.05) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 5,700 ($74.48).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($87.55) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,115.69 ($66.85).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 5,184 ($67.74) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

