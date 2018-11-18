NextEra Energy (NEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.49

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.49 and last traded at $180.24, with a volume of 96635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.18.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,595.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $3,072,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,744,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

