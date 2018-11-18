Nexus Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00008252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $138,326.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 59,907,495 coins and its circulating supply is 59,707,886 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.