NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 778,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,111. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -229.41%.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after purchasing an additional 471,159 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 810,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 220,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $22,363,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

