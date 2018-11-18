Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Noah were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Noah by 24.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Noah by 68.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH opened at $41.90 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

