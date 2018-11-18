Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Shares Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE NBLX opened at $36.42 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.5597 per share. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

