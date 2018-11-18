NodeCoin Market Cap Tops $5,291.00 (NODC)

NodeCoin (CURRENCY:NODC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, NodeCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One NodeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. NodeCoin has a market capitalization of $5,291.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00142036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00222539 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.70 or 0.10305483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009818 BTC.

NodeCoin Coin Profile

NodeCoin’s total supply is 5,878,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,439 coins. NodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @nodecoin.

Buying and Selling NodeCoin

NodeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NodeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NodeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NodeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

