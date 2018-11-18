Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 257,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of KIM opened at $15.71 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $283.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

