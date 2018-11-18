Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,979 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 17,153.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

