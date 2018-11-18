Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,210,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $172.05 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $126.40 and a 1-year high of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

