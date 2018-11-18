Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 149,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $2,755,035.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,337,897.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,885. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

