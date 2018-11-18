Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.29 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.57.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.29 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/norinchukin-bank-the-has-4-29-million-position-in-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.