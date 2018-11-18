Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

PXD opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

