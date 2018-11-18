Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 7,676 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 926.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $85.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

