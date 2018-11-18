Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $107.36 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $112.61.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

