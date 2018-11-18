Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Siegel purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,590 shares of company stock worth $288,055. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

