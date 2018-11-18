Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Receives $4.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $9,999,998.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

NOG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 3,934,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,792. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

