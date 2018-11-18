Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Lantheus worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2,808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lantheus by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 83.95% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

