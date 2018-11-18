Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,514 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tucows were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth about $1,872,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $54.52 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $583.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Tucows had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Tucows’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $305,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $81,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,760 shares in the company, valued at $30,415,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $526,435. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,514 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TCX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/northern-trust-corp-purchases-11514-shares-of-tucows-inc-tcx.html.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.