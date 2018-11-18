Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Given $40.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 68 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 700 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $1,882,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 231.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $254.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $24.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.