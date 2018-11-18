Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Holdings Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,110,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,927,000 after buying an additional 95,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,536,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 118,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after buying an additional 45,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

