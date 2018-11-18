NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after buying an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,199,000 after buying an additional 1,643,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,191 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,562,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,135,533,000 after buying an additional 454,434 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,488,411.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.43 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

