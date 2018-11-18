NVIDIA (NVDA) Downgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $283.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 277,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,042,580,000 after purchasing an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $485,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $87,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

