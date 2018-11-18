NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Cut to $237.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

NVDA opened at $164.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $105,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

