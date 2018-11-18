NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Cut to $245.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $37.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.43. 49,039,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,195,026. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 53.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,860,548,000 after buying an additional 727,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,939,840,000 after buying an additional 366,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,430,980,000 after buying an additional 850,445 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,686,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,598,096,000 after buying an additional 665,424 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,399,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,236,335,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

