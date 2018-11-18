NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Nomura

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

NVDA stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 37.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,860,548,000 after acquiring an additional 727,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,939,840,000 after acquiring an additional 366,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,430,980,000 after acquiring an additional 850,445 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,686,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,598,096,000 after acquiring an additional 665,424 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,399,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,236,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

