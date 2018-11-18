O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,807 Synalloy Co. (SYNL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Synalloy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 5.20%.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $40,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,841.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-9807-synalloy-co-synl.html.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.