Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $377.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $97.57 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

