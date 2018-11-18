Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 892,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $339,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after buying an additional 7,122,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $479,928,000 after purchasing an additional 490,346 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,365,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $241,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.82.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-shares-bought-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.