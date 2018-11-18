OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Director Purchases $389,900.00 in Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director Frank A. Bozich purchased 10,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $389,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

