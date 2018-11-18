Omicron Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Omicron has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omicron has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Omicron coin can now be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00738655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003183 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Omicron Coin Profile

Omicron (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omicron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omicron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

