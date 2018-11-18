ON Semiconductor (ON) Board Declares Stock Repurchase Program

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program, which allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares on Thursday, November 15th. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ON opened at $18.79 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,280 shares of company stock worth $742,854 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

