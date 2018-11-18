Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “During fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, Oshkosh’s adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, both earnings per share and revenues witnessed year over year rise. Strong backlogs across all the four segments, along with expectation of a favorable market demand, have encouraged the company to set positive guidance for fiscal 2019. Also, solid product demand in the North American market and other international markets led to the robust demand for Oshkosh’s access equipment segment’s products. It also pays regular dividends and engages in share buyback programs to enhance shareholder value. However, rise in raw material costs, freight rates and unstable foreign currency are concerns for Oshkosh.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. Buckingham Research started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,239,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 173,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

