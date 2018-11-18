Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €39.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.31 ($52.69).

OSR stock opened at €33.41 ($38.85) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

