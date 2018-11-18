PACCAR (PCAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PACCAR’s quarterly and yearly earnings have been rising. In third-quarter 2018, the company’s earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, it improved year over year. The company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand, which is expected to drive its financials. Increasing profits and positive cash flow has enabled the company to pursue an active capital deployment policy. Also, it is well-positioned in its key markets on the back of its strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments and research and development expenses. However, rise in commodity prices and tough competition in the commercial truck market is concerns for the company.”

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.77. 1,337,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,700. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,888.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $132,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $204,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

