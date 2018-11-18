PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report $263.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.05 million and the lowest is $248.83 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000.

PAGS stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 2,033,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,733. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

