Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 74.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411,656 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 4.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 116.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $151,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $68.85 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

