Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 52,343 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,343 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $141.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

